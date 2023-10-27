Morgan Appleby was with her family walking back to her car, a grey Range Rover Sport with registration YD66 NZJ, parked in Marygate car park at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 25, after dining at The Judge's Lodging in Lendal.

But as she crossed over Marygate from Bootham she was shocked to see her car driving towards her with a man behind the wheel.

“It was shocking I had my two young kids with me,” she told The Press.

“I was screaming ‘someone’s stolen my car’.”

The stolen Range Rover Sport (Image: Morgan Appleby)

The 33-year-old stay at home mum said she tried to open her car’s door but the driver sped off.

She said he turned onto Bootham towards the city centre, driving on the wrong side of the road and jumping a red light.

“He was lucky he didn’t kill someone or get hit by an oncoming car,” she said.

Morgan Appleby (Image: Morgan Appleby)

Reflecting on the incident, Ms Appleby said: “The whole of Bootham just stopped. You don’t think that’s going to happen in York on a Wednesday.

“It was just the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen.”

Marygate car park (Image: Google)

To leave Marygate car park, Ms Appleby said the driver would have had to pay for her five hours of parking.

North Yorkshire Police says enquiries are ongoing to track down the vehicle and arrest the suspects.

A force spokesperson said: “Anyone with information should call 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting reference NYP-25102023-0378.”