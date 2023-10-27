AN earlier crash on a main road in York has now been cleared,
There were reports of a rush hour crash on the A1237 York outer ring road near Rawcliffe outside the McDonalds this morning (October 27)
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area, but it's now been cleared.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this time.
