EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of students trapped in a York church.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 9.37pm last night (October 26) to Heslington village in York.
A service spokesman said: “York crews were mobilised to reports of three students stuck inside a church building and unable to get out.
”However, the students managed to get out before arrival of the fire service and no action was required.”
