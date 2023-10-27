AN urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing York teenager.

North Yorkshire Police is urgently searching for 14-year-old Charlie who is missing from York.

Charlie was last seen in Foxwood at 8pm on Thursday (October 26). Charlie is of a slim build and around 5ft 8 tall with blue eyes and short blonde hair. He is thought to be wearing black trainers, black joggers and a black puffa jacket with a fur hood.

If you have seen Charlie recently please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where he is now. If you can, please quote reference 12230203910 when doing so.

Charlie, if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to make sure that you are safe and well.