*Make a quick scan of the seats before settling down.

*If possible, place a barrier - like a towel - between you and the upholstery.

*Try to limit the contact of your personal belongings with the upholstery.

Had there been another, more virulent outbreak of Covid, or a different deadly virus?

No. They came to warn me of the dangers of getting into a taxi.

The reason for the list of precautions was bed bugs. ‘They are super travellers, easily hitching rides in luggage, personal belongings, and yes - cars,’ the message said. ‘They are hardy survivors and can thrive in various environments - including the fabric and upholstery of our vehicles.’

I don’t think I’m going to be insulting a taxi driver any time soon by spreading cling film on the seats and insisting on a roof rack for my luggage. But how seriously are we meant to take this?

I gather there’s a serious outbreak of bed bugs in Paris, but the scaremongering on this side of the Channel seems to be over the top. Settling down on Wednesday to watch TV, up it popped: The Great Bed Bug Invasion. Did I watch it? No. I didn’t need to - the papers have been full of it for weeks, telling us all about the tiny creatures, including how they can can resemble apple pips.

Not long after reading this I was getting into bed when I spotted what looked like an apple pip between the sheets. “DON’T GET IN!” I yelled to my husband. I was racing downstairs for the Hoover when he called: “It’s an apple pip.”

I’d been stewing apples all afternoon, but panic took over and I didn’t consider that at all.

It came as a huge relief. If you believe the reports, getting rid of bed bugs is akin to shifting anthrax. A female can lay up to 500 eggs in her lifetime, typically six months to a year. That’s a lot of eggs in a short space of time.

Expert exterminators recommend that you scrub your mattress seams with a stiff brush then vacuum it, along with your pillows, box spring, bed frame, headboard, and footboard.

Next, they advise, take a high-pressure steamer and tackle the mattress and surrounding areas ‘which will take care of any bed bugs and eggs hidden deep within your furniture.’ Finally, encase the mattress and box springs with a zip-up mattress protector.

That’s not all. You need to clean out your drawers and wardrobes, vacuum your clothes, wash them and store them all in plastic.

For your car, the advice is to vacuum the entire car, especially under the mats and seats, coat the interior in chemical spray, then book a professional heat treatment.

It would be easier, and possibly cheaper, to hire a light aircraft to douse your entire house and vehicle.

I’ve lived in some grotty places in my life and slept on some dubious mattresses, but have never as far as I know come into contact with a bed bug. Hearing all this, I hope I never do.

But all is not lost. A so-called cleaning guru, aka Nigel Bearmen, owner of UK-wide cleaning company Daily Poppins, recommends bicarbonate of soda. Apparently it makes the bugs dehydrate and cause them to die off, making it a simple DIY method to get rid of them.

Good old bicarb - you can rely on it for everything.

Checking an interactive map for bed bug ‘hotspots’ based on Google searches, us Yorkshire folk need not worry. The nearest is Lowton, a village near Wigan. Seems an unlikely place, but it’s the right side of the Pennines.