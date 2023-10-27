According to a Make It York shareholder committee report, occupancy in properties listed on Airbnb increased from 68 per cent during April and August 2022 to 73 per cent during the same months in 2023.

The average daily rate also decreased to £140 from £142 in 2022.

The report read: “Increased occupancy resulted in monthly RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) reaching its highest level at £3,752, despite the average number of active listings increasing by 93 to an average of 2,138.

“Hotel occupancy data for July and August 2023 is still outstanding.

“Average hotel occupancy for April to June was 84 per cent, compared to an average of 79 per cent for the Yorkshire and Humberside region.”

John Wright has been letting out a holiday home in Bishopthorpe Road, York, since April, and has previously spoken about their benefits.

He said: “In Bishy Road where my holiday let is, there are bars and artisan bakeries where people visiting with expendable income spend their money.

“There has become a co-dependency with those shops and holiday lets to ensure there is a flourishing local economy.”

The use of Airbnbs has risen in York

However, growing short-term ownership in York has been a contentious issue that York Central MP Rachael Maskell has campaigned on.

In December 2022, Ms Maskell had a bill received by Parliament to give local authorities the power to require licences for the conversion of domestic properties into short-term and holiday-let accommodation.

It would also give local authorities the power to issue fines and to remove such licences when safety, noise and nuisance conditions have not been met and make provisions about banning the licensing of such properties in defined geographical areas.

Furthermore, the bill would give local authorities the power to vary the rates of local taxes in relation to such properties and the power to restrict the number of days per year for which such properties can be let.

Earlier this year, City of York Council leader Cllr Claire Douglas said: “We’ve committed to extending licensing of landlords and doing what we can to make sure Airbnbs and short-term holiday lets aren’t as prolific in the city as they currently are because really in some areas they are quite dominant.”