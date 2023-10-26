He was initially unnamed but has come forward in a post on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to say the reports were about him.

Surrey Police said he was detained on Wednesday morning (October 25) before later being released on conditional bail.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (October 25)… on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.

“He has been released on conditional police bail pending further inquiries.”

The Conservative Party has not yet commented on the arrest (Image: PA)

The Tory party has declined to comment on the arrest, first reported by The Sun.

Who is the Conservative MP that was arrested?





Crispin Blunt is the MP for Reigate and said in his statement: "It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape.

"I am confirming that MP was me. The fact of the arrest requires a formal notification of the Speaker and then my Chief Whip.

"I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion. The second time was earlier this morning under caution following arrest.

"The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to co-operate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge.t

"I do not intend to say anything further on this matter until the police have completed their inquiries."

Number of Tory MPs face scandals

The news follows events from yesterday which saw ex-Tory MP Peter Bone suspended from the House of Commons for six weeks for allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct against a staff member.

A recall petition will be arranged as a result which will trigger a by-election if signed by 10% of voters in the Northamptonshire constituency of Wellingborough where he sits.

Due to the allegations made against him, Mr Bone lost the Conservative whip and currently sits as an independent.

The former Government Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher resigned as an MP following allegations he had groped two men at a private members' club.

His seat of Tamworth was gained by Labour this month.