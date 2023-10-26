Staff numbers at Gear4Music have dropped a fifth over the past year, a trading update has reported.

Its 2022 Annual Report said the company, which operates from Holgate Park Drive on Clifton Moor, employed 558 people that year across five countries, compared with 517 the year before.

However, the job cuts and other measures are expected to return the UK’s largest retail of musical instruments and music equipment to profitability after recent losses.

The October update said Gear4Music made £4m worth of annualised cash savings during the FY24 H1 period, which will benefit the business from FY24 H2 onwards.

Details included the “Team Size reduced by 20% compared with September 2022.”

There was a £2.5m reduction in software development team annual salaries, a £1m reduction in other annual wages and salaries, a £500,000 annualised saving in other administrative expenses, and a one-off non-recurring cost of £500,000.

Some 40 people were made redundant, other job cuts came through ‘natural churn’, the company later told The Press.

The cost-cutting came as Gear4Music reported total revenues of £62.6m for the six months to 30 September 2023, down 6% on the equivalent period for last year (2022: £66.3m).

UK revenues continue to be stronger than overseas revenues with them up 3% from £35.5 million to £36.6million, while overseas revenues dropped 15% from £30.8million to £26.1million.

However, the second-hand operation continues to perform well and shows signs of being “a long-term growth driver.”

The listed business says these results reflect its previously announced focus on putting gross margins ahead of sales growth, in what remains a difficult market.

Chief executive officer, Andrew Wass, said: “We have continued to make good progress with our strategic objectives in what we anticipated would be challenging market conditions. We are pleased to have achieved growth in the UK, whilst our European markets have been impacted by lower consumer demand.

“Mindful of the current trading environment, we have retained our pricing discipline and focused on improving gross margins.

“In addition, we have taken decisive action to drive further efficiencies and ensure our cost base is appropriately configured to deliver our profitable growth strategy.”

Mr Wass added: “As we look to leverage the potential of AI driven technologies and further reconfigure the business into a lower cost operation, we will continue to invest into future growth projects such as our second-hand system, ensuring the Group is well positioned to quickly and profitably scale further as economic conditions improve."

In the update, Gear4Music also said its full-year outlook remains in-line with consensus market expectations of revenues of £161.7million, EBITDA of £9.8million and profit before tax of £1.2million.