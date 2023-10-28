In response to passenger requests, DalesBus’ number 74 timetable, which operates on a Saturday only, is being trialled throughout the year by Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company.

The volunteer-run organisation said the extension of what was a summer-only timetable will help improve sustainable access to the National Park.

A Dales and Bowland spokesperson said: “As part of the national initiative to reduce the cost of bus travel the maximum single fare on the service is just two pounds, with under-19s travelling for a pound for the same journey.”

The return timetable passes some of the National Park’s most picturesque spots including Harrogate, Ilkley, Bolton Abbey and Burnsall before terminating in Grassington.

Grassington now features as Darrowby in the Channel 5 production of ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ and parts of the popular Dales Way footpath are close by.

The number 74 bus is operated by Sutton-on-the-Forest bus company Reliance Motor Services.

Reliance operations manager Chris Thompson said: “We’re really pleased to be working with DalesBus to help provide this part of the enhanced winter weekend timetable.

“It’s a fantastic way to visit the Dales and enjoy an affordable day out.”

DalesBus also reported that its Sunday services 822, 875 and 876 from York have ceased for the winter.

The DalesBus number 74 service begins at Reliance Garage in Wigginton with local stops opposite York Hospital, York Theatre Royal and opposite York Railway Station.

More details and the timetable can be found here.