The publication date was to be a celebration of an achievement I hadn’t thought possible. I was apprehensive and published the book in a pen name, Alison R Russell.

Two weeks before the event, my husband was unexpectedly taken seriously unwell and we never fail to acknowledge the expertise and care given by the medical team in Scarborough Hospital, who saved his life.

The book publication almost became an irrelevance - fortunately it did not and more than £2,000

has been raised for ChildLine.

This is the Preface:

‘Are you Chasing Rainbows?’

Picture a rainbow...

It could be a memory of a real experience or a figment of the imagination.

We become lost in wonder at the rainbow's form and the spectrum of rich colours in a

changing sky.

We are momentarily entranced and we marvel at the rainbow's natural beauty and its

transient nature.

Our eyes wander to where the end of it disappears...

The image fades.

That was a moment of innocent wonder and curiosity and for a few precious seconds the intrusion of our everyday activities was excluded.

No harm was done. In fact we may even feel uplifted.

Now imagine another rainbow.

Again we become entranced by it, but this time we concentrate on where the rainbow ends

We remember the stories and myths we heard as children. Is there really a pot of gold at

the end of the rainbow?

A pot of gold that would provide a resolution to all our problems?

We want it and we want it now!

Leaving common sense and reason behind, we chase the end of the rainbow. Again and

again.

We keep trying, but the end is always just out of reach and always unobtainable.

We feel disappointed, frustrated and weary. Will we ever reach it?

No.

The pot of gold resolution is the delusion in the illusion. But we continue to reach for and chase the end of the rainbow.

In fact the more we try, the more we can become deluded.

We can become emotionally and physically unwell.

Rita Leaman is a writer and speaker on emotional health. As Alison R Russell, she published Are you Chasing Rainbows?. As Rita Leaman she published a compilation of The Press York columns 2014 -19 in Wise Words. W: chasingrainbows.org.uk