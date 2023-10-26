North Yorkshire Police officers said it happened in the Tesco Express in Cambridge Road, Harrogate at around 10am on Thursday October 16.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "A woman has been reported as being racially abusive and aggressive towards an Asian woman, who is yet to come forward and report the incident.

"The suspect is described as a white woman, about 5ft 6, with dark brown shoulder length hair.

"Officers are appealing for information to help identify the victim of this abuse and to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Jacob.higgins@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Jacob Higgins.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230198588 when passing on any information.