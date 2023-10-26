As The Press reported at time, police imposed a dispersal order in Chapelfields after a large group of young gathered people on Bramham Road back in October last year.

And now North Yorkshire Police say that since the start of the year the York West Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working alongside the City of York Council and other local partners as part of a crackdown with anti-social behaviour offences having halved and reports of crime reduced by almost a third over the same time period in 2022.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "Last year residents were asked to take part in a survey and the results showed that anti-social behaviour was the biggest concern for people who lived in the area.

"As a result, the Neighbourhood Policing Team increased the number of patrols in the area and targeted the individuals believed to be the main cause of the issues.

"Enforcement action was then taken against them through the criminal and/or youth justice system or through tenancy enforcement.

"Several warrants have also been executed in the area thanks to information provided by residents.

"We recognise that there are still issues in the area being reported by residents and we would encourage any concerns to be reported to us.

"We hope that the above results show that the local team are committed to resolving these issues and that we have a great working relationship with the City of York Council and our local partners to tackle these issues.

"We will continue to patrol the area regularly and meet with our partners to discuss any issues. We will also be looking to hold Cops vs Kids gaming events and monthly drop-in meetings over the coming months so keep an eye on our social media platforms for any announcements.

"If you have any concerns, please report these to us via 101, the online reporting tool or 999 if urgent."

The force say that another survey will be sent out in the coming weeks to gather feedback from local residents on whether they feel there has been any noticeable improvement in the area since the multi-agency work began and residents are being encouraged to make their thoughts known.