The event saw local faith and community leaders came together to jointly pray for peace and unity for all of those innocently involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Held at City of York Council West Offices, Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Baha’i, Buddhist, Hindu and Sikh faiths were all in attendance, partaking in joint prayer.

North Yorkshire Police had Hate Crime Sergeant Kate Barrett and York Local Neighbourhood Inspector Sam Knott also attending the event.

Chair of York Interfaith Group, Avtar Matharu said: "This was a hugely significant event in collaboration with North Yorkshire Police, showing the strength of York as a collective community that stands in solidarity for peace, calm and unity.

"We continue to strive in making York a great place for all".

Speaking on the event, Inspector Sam Knott said: “This evening’s meeting has been a touching reflection and a chance to promote unity within York and send our thoughts and hope out to all those affected by this conflict."

Sergeant Kate Barrett said: “My thanks go to Avtar and the York Interfaith Group for arranging such a respectful and moving event.

"I felt privileged to attend it and am grateful for the invitation to take part.”