The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster has made it on to a list of ten businesses in the Field to Frier category which looks at their knowledge of potatoes and the care and chip preparation required to deliver high-quality standards.

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, says: “We can all relate to the joyous moment of taking that first bite of a chip fresh from the frier. The amount of skill it takes to get the perfect balance of textures, uniform colour and moreish flavour shouldn’t be underestimated. The Field to Frier award is a fantastic opportunity for us to congratulate businesses for being at the top of their game.

“Many of the applications came in following the annual Isle of Ely Open Day where attendees learn so much about how to choose, store and fry potatoes so we’re thrilled to see so many shortlisted from across the country.”

“We are delighted to be flying the flag for Yorkshire in the Field to Fryer category of the National Fish & Chip Awards hosted by the National Federation of Fish Fryers.

Jonathan France, owner of The Fish Bank said: "To turn the humble spud into the classic British chip shop chip, takes knowledge through the supply chain of growing, harvesting and storage and to get the best variety at the given time of year.

"Then we have to work our magic to make it perfect for our customers. We'd love to progress further in this category and bring this award back to Yorkshire."

The Field to Frier category is sponsored by Isle of Ely Produce, which is responsible for supplying over two million bags of potatoes into the fish and chip industry every year. The company has been joined this year as an award partner by the Agrico variety Babylon. Babylon is a relatively new variety that has been trialled at fish and chip shops across the UK with great success over the last two years.

Alex Moore, sales manager for Agrico, said: "We have been working with Isle of Ely and Chippy Chat to champion best practice in regard to new varieties. Babylon is one variety which has already tested well in chippies across the UK. We are thrilled to be a co-sponsor of the Field to Frier Award at the 2024 National Fish and Chip Awards and wish the ten listed shops the best of luck. We also look forward to working with the shops and sending them some Babylon to trial."

The Fish Bank is no stranger to award wins, last year they were named as one of the top 50 best chippies in the country in the Fry Magazine Awards.