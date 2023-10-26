POLICE say 15-year-old Keira who was reported missing in York has been found safe and well.
As The Press reported earlier this week, North Yorkshire Police said Keira was last seen at her home in York at 4.15pm last Wednesday (October 18), and it's possible that she may have travelled to either Humberside or Lancashire.
But a police spokesman said today (October 26) that she has turned up.
