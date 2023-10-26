We are now only days away from November, which means Christmas markets will shortly begin across North Yorkshire.

Providing Santa appearances, local food and drink delights and thoughtful handmade crafts which could be someone’s perfect gift this year, there is bound to be something for everyone at one of the many events.

Let’s take a look at some of the Christmas markets taking place across the area for 2023.

Some of the best Christmas markets to enjoy in North Yorkshire

Knaresborough Christmas Market

Location: Market Place, Knaresborough, HG5 8AG

Date and time: December 2 and 3, 10am until 5pm

The first weekend of December will turn Knaresborough into a festive wonderland, full of “quality stalls, independent shops and live entertainment.”

Visitors can also see festive window displays, the Christmas Tree Festival at St John's and Mother Shipton's Cave Christmas Experience (pre-book online).

York Christmas Market

Location: 4-6 Parliament Street, York YO1 8SE

Date and time: November 16 – December 22

Amongst the cobbled streets, historic buildings will be dressed with twinkling fairy lights as festive music plays at one of the UK’s best Christmas markets.

Make It York adds: “The famous alpine chalets will return to line Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, creating a festive wonderland of local traders and artisan products.”

Selby Christmas Market

Location: Selby Abbey, The Crescent, Selby, YO8 2PU

Date and time: December 2, 10am until 5pm

As well as over 40 stalls selling Christmas gifts for your loved ones, there will be entertainment from local school choirs and bands.

Food and drink will also be available – the event is free to attend.

Malton Christmas Festival

Location: Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LX

Date and time: December 2 and 3, 9am until 3.30pm

Visit Malton writes: “Our huge 2 day Christmas Festival is the shopping event of the year with a giant number of festive food, non food stalls & present ideas.

“Expect a fabulous weekend of festive fun in and around Malton’s picturesque Market Place. Delicious food, festive gift stalls, street food, live music and family entertainment.”

Which Christmas market in North Yorkshire is your favourite? (Image: Getty)

Harrogate Christmas Market

Location: Pedestrianised areas of Cambridge Street and Market Place in Harrogate town centre

Date and time: December 1-17, Mondays - Saturdays: 10am - 7pm, Sundays: 11am – 4.30pm

The website says: “Experience the joy of Christmas in the heart of Yorkshire this December.

"Harrogate’s famous Christmas Market returns to the town centre for 17 days of festive shopping opportunities from an eclectic mix of local traders and traditional European Christmas stalls.

“Among the many stalls and entertainments will be arts and crafts from artisan creators, mouth-watering treats for customers to sample or purchase, festive decorations for your home and a range of unique gift ideas for you to choose from, or just treat yourself amid the busy Christmas preparations.”

There will also be music and entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

Skipton Christmas Market

Location: Skipton High Street

Date and time: December 3 and 10, 10am-4.30pm

As well as the traditional market, there will be entertainment including live music, Waddington’s Fun Fair, a trading craft market and food and drink.

You can keep up to date with the latest information on the Skipton Christmas Market Facebook page.