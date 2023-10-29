A total of £100,000 is available in York from a fund managed by Two Ridings Community Foundation, an organisation that issues about £2 million in grants each year.

Two Ridings also invited people from York to be a part of a "participatory panel" which will make decisions on how the funds will be awarded. The idea is to get people with “lived experience” of the cost-of-living crisis.

Celia Mckeon, CEO of Two Ridings and formerly Chief Executive of the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust, said: “It’s about shifting the power from those who typically hold the money and make the decisions, to those who have actually experienced it.”

Speaking of the importance of supporting those through the cost-of-living crisis, she added: “There’s rising levels of hunger among children, families can’t afford to put the heating on.”

Celia said that in thousands of low-income households, people have to skip an essential aspect of their day due to the crisis, whether that is missing a meal or not having a shower.

She added: “You may not realise it when you walk down Coney Street, but there’s a lot of people in York really affected.

"There's a lot of affluence and wealth in York so it's almost a double hardship for people affected, as the wealth inequalities can increase levels of social isolation."

Two Ridings allocates up to 80 per cent of its grants to help the running costs of charities.

Thomas Waring, head of grants, said: “There’s a big pinch point for charities with keeping the doors open.

“Hopefully covering the costs of that with this fund will take the pressure off for the projects they want to do.”

As well as running costs, Thomas explained the further monetary pressures that charities face, often not considered by many.

He said: “Volunteers aren’t actually free, they need PPE, training, it’s not just about getting them tea and biscuits.”

Some of the money in the fund has previously been used for charities who have been providing emergency supplies to households in need. With items such as hot water bottles, blankets and air fryers.

The panel has been selected and have since been taking part in training and meeting for mock sessions. They aim to allocate the grants to groups that provide emergency support, food and items necessary to combat the crisis.

Celia Mckeon added: “This support is not going to solve everything, but it is going to help alleviate pressure.

“It’s a lifeline for many in our community.”

The deadline to apply for one of these grants is on Monday 6th November, at 8am. With information on how to apply accessible here.