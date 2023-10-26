As previously reported by The Press, Luke Willets, 33, from Tollerton, went missing last Monday, October 23.

Police have updated their appeal, adding that Luke went missing at 4.30am. He is said to have last been seen heading in the direction of Alne, near Easingwold.

Specialist police searches are ongoing in the area covering fields, woodland and water courses. With a police helicopter and British Transport police assisting the search.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Luke is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, slim build, with short brown hair, brown beard and brown eyes.

"He was last seen wearing a yellow and blue checked shirt and blue jeans."

If anyone knows where Luke is or you have seen a man matching his photograph or description, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12230201166.