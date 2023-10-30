This category looks for the business or organisation that is bringing about change for the better by the application of new thinking and ideas.

Our university enriches the City, region and the wider world, seeking global impact through our creativity, innovation and influence, and our commitment to social purpose. We collaborate with businesses and other partners to identify opportunities for innovation, with a particular emphasis on addressing the pressing and emerging local and global challenges society faces.

Small businesses seeking to work with the University can access our expertise and services through our dedicated small business hub, Enterprise Works.

Find out more at york.ac.uk/enterprise-works

We are supporting the region’s businesses to innovate and grow through:

● Internships

● Training

● Office and working spaces

● Incubator programmes, including our Phase 1 programme

● Entrepreneur support community

● Consultancy

● Funding

The University of York has formed a partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs to provide business support and advice to entrepreneurs and businesses in the city. Businesses, which have been operating for a year or more, will be able to access a network of co-working spaces, mentors and learning tools, as well as events and growth programmes.

Many congratulations to this year’s finalists.