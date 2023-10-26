Lapin - Flowers & Coffee in Balmoral Terrace in South Bank is hosting a Halloween book launch for local author Ben Sawyer tomorrow night (October 27).

Read next:

It will be their first evening event and it is ticketed with two intimate seatings starting at 6pm and 8.30pm.

Ben will be on hand to talk about his book Holly Trinity and the Ghosts of York.

Tickets, which include a tapas platter and a glass of sparkling wine, are priced at £20 are available here: Home | Lapin (square.site)

As The Press reported back in August, Sara Winlow bought the former Southbank Stores on the corner of Balmoral Terrace and Count de Burgh Terrace - with the dream of opening a coffee shop and florist on the ground floor and creating somewhere for herself and her son, Gabriel, to live on the first and second floors.

Despite a planning wrangle, which saw 1,300 people sign a petition backing Sara's bid, she has made it through the other side and Lapin - Flowers & Coffee is up and running.