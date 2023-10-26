At an inquest into the death of Chelsea Allen in Northallerton this morning (October 26), assistant coroner, Sarah Watson concluded her death was suicide.

The court heard that Chelsea's body was found in woodland close to the A170 in Helmsley on July 4 last year, she was 31.

Read next:

As The Press reported at the time, North Yorkshire Police received a report on June 26 saying that Chelsea was missing and in the following days there was an extensive search, which involved the police and a mountain rescue team.

Chelsea worked as a pizza chef in Helmsley and the court heard she was in a relationship with Natasha Lewzey who, in a statement read out, said that their relationship had "worked out perfectly", but that Chelsea struggled with her mental health and when she'd had a drink she "became someone else".

The court heard that Chelsea had left work on the night of June 25 and joined Natasha and friends for several drinks in the pub before leaving to go to a friend's house where they ate and had more to drink and everyone was 'in good spirits'.

Chelsea and Natasha returned home at about 2.43am on June 26 and a neighbour reported a disturbance to police after the pair went out into the garden and tussled following a row. Chelsea had left before police arrived on the scene and Natasha went to bed thinking Chelsea had her phone with her.

When she woke, the court heard Natasha tried to call Chelsea, but realised her phone was still in the house and when a text came through from her work asking where she was, she began to panic and reported her missing to police.

There followed an extensive police search and media coverage and on July 4 her body was discovered hanging by PC David English.

Police concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

Her father, Sean Allen, said: "Chelsea would do anything for anyone, but she was another person when she had a drink, she wasn't alcohol dependent, but she didn't know when to stop.

"She was in the army and originally went in as an armourer, repairing guns.

"It was in the army she started drinking and her friends called her Sambuca.

"When we went to her passing out parade, officers said she was a lovely girl, but she was easily influenced.

"Chelsea had brains, but she was head-strong, if she didn't want to do something she just wouldn't do it."

The court heard that prior to the night before she went missing, Chelsea hadn't had alcohol for 30 days and her dad said the family were in contact the week before and "she was telling us how happy she was".

He went on to say that about 450 people attended Chelsea's funeral and packed out her wake showing just how well-loved she was.

Giving her conclusion of suicide, Miss Watson said: "What an amazing young woman. She sounds wonderful."

*The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.