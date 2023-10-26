POLICE in York have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a theft of musical equipment.
North Yorkshire Police say a keyboard worth around £899 was stolen from Gear4Music at Kettlestring Lane, Clifton Moor, on Friday, September 15.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe he could have information that will help the investigation.
Please email any information to RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230181867 when passing on information.
