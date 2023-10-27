The Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) played a crucial role in saving the life of Fraser Bennett, a then 22-year-old machine worker from Bridlington, after he was suddenly gripped to a machine by a powerful electric current during routine maintenance checks at his workplace in Sherburn.

The shockwave sent him into immediate cardiac arrest. His colleague, realising the severity of the situation, promptly aided in freeing him from the machine, resulting in a six-foot fall from the ladder on which he stood, before initiating life-saving CPR and called 999 for help.

Fraser Bennett was 22-years-old at the time of the accident in Sherburn (Image: YAA)

The critical care team at YAA were alerted to the incident following a call from a local paramedic at the scene, who required urgent on scene support. Responding from their Nostell Air Base in Wakefield, which was 50 miles away and a 20-minute flight, the YAA crew, including paramedics Pete and Andy, along with Dr Neil Sambridge, raced against time to reach the rural industrial unit in North Yorkshire.

Upon arrival, the land ambulance crews had already restarted Fraser's heart, which had stopped beating, using a defibrillator, achieving what is medically known as a ‘Return of Spontaneous Circulation’ (ROSC).

Dr Neil made a critical decision at the scene to induce a controlled medical coma through a rapid sequence induction (RSI) procedure, essential to Fraser's survival. At the time, Fraser's risk of death was exceptionally high and the precision of the procedure was paramount, the YAA team said.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance team prepare for a medical coma procedure at the scene (Image: YAA)

Fraser was transported by air to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, a major trauma centre, for further treatment. Before leaving the scene, Dr. Neil commended the other emergency service crews for their swift actions in restarting Fraser's heart, stating that the initial defibrillation shock likely saved his life.

Fraser awoke from his medically induced coma just three days later. Eighteen months on, he continues on his journey of recovery, learning to walk again and regain his mobility, speech and confidence.

Fraser said: "It was just a routine maintenance job, a general check of the machine. I was up a ladder, and the next thing I knew, I was waking up in a state of confusion, still in shock when I learned what had happened to me.

"It was an incredibly worrying time for my family, they were prepared for me to wake up with brain damage. However, to my relief, I woke up and I was quite functional, I'd say.

"During my recovery, I found myself in a dark place initially, I didn't want to leave the house and I avoided socialising. But I am slowly getting back to my usual self."

The incident is set to be discussed on an upcoming episode of TV series 'Helicopter ER'.