Generous people in York banded together to help a city care home stock its new library.
Residents at Ebor Court in York are thanking their community for gifting more than 1,500 books to the home’s new library.
The staff at Ebor Court recently put a call out on social media after the home's residents said they wanted more books to read.
After a couple of weeks, the library at Ebor Court was filled with more than 1,500 books.
Resident June Falkingham, 89, said: “I love our new library; I usually read two books a week and I can find everything I need.
“It’s marvellous what the staff and community have done, everyone worked so hard to get it ready for us.”
Another resident, Arthur Ward, 90, said: “I have always enjoyed reading autobiographies and I now have a huge selection to choose from, it’s fantastic.”
Home Manager at Ebor Court, Shane Talbot, said: “The idea for a new library initially came from our residents, and what our residents want, our residents get!
“We’re so pleased with our jam-packed library. Thank you to all our families, staff, and community members for making our residents’ dreams come true.”
Ebor Court are hosting a Halloween Party on Tuesday, October 31, from 2pm. All guests are welcome.
