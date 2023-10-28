Residents at Ebor Court in York are thanking their community for gifting more than 1,500 books to the home’s new library.

The staff at Ebor Court recently put a call out on social media after the home's residents said they wanted more books to read.

After a couple of weeks, the library at Ebor Court was filled with more than 1,500 books.

Resident June Falkingham, 89, said: “I love our new library; I usually read two books a week and I can find everything I need.

“It’s marvellous what the staff and community have done, everyone worked so hard to get it ready for us.”

Another resident, Arthur Ward, 90, said: “I have always enjoyed reading autobiographies and I now have a huge selection to choose from, it’s fantastic.”

Home Manager at Ebor Court, Shane Talbot, said: “The idea for a new library initially came from our residents, and what our residents want, our residents get!

“We’re so pleased with our jam-packed library. Thank you to all our families, staff, and community members for making our residents’ dreams come true.”

Ebor Court are hosting a Halloween Party on Tuesday, October 31, from 2pm. All guests are welcome.