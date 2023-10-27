York Health and Care Partnership will hold a Health and Care Recruitment, Careers and Volunteering Event on November 4 between 10am and 2pm at City of York Council’s West Offices in Station Rise.

The council says it will provide an opportunity for individuals to find out more about health and care related opportunities including educational courses, volunteering, careers, and current recruitment options.

Sarah Coltman-Lovell, director at York Health and Care Partnership, said: “We are delighted to be able to support providers to come together to showcase the varied opportunities, as well as the support available for people to achieve core English and Maths grades.

“We are supporting anyone who is interested to find a role right for them.

“With over 250 different roles and apprenticeships, there is something for everyone, including roles where no experience or qualifications are needed.

“If you’re looking for work where the time flies, where you can truly make a difference, with job variety and job security should you want it – then you’ve come to the right place.”

No prior appointment or booking is required, and anyone who wishes to attend can simply turn up on the day of the event.

Visitors will be able to find out more about what’s on offer in York from more than 20 employers and organisations with stands at the event, with information available on a wide range of options including;

Adult Learning, including functional skills in English and maths

Apprenticeships

Fostering and Adoption

Undergraduate courses

Post graduate courses

Volunteering

Vacancies within charitable organisations

Vacancies within independent social care organisations

Vacancies within local authority adult and children’s social care services

Vacancies within the NHS

Non direct patient care vacancies (such as catering, cleaning, maintenance, gardening roles) across health and care organisations

Visitors to the event may get the opportunity to be interviewed for jobs and other opportunities on the day.

The event will also provide an opportunity for employers to find out more about apprenticeships, student placements and other initiatives to support their workplace.

Councillor Jo Coles, the council’s Executive Member for Health, Wellbeing and Adult Social Care, said: “Our social care workforce is so important to York residents and we are grateful and hugely appreciative of everyone working in the sector.

“We know many look at careers in health and social care following their own lived experience or because they know someone working in the sector and hope more residents will want to find out more about the jobs and training available to people of all ages across the city.”