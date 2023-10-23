The Country Living Christmas Fair aims to champion small business and runs in Harrogate from November 30 to December 3, with 15,000 visitors expected.

With a focus on unique gifts, food and drink, home décor and the great outdoors, the event promises an abundance of independent businesses, with features including a tempting food hall, lively craft workshops, tasting sessions, and chef demonstrations.

Fay Rayner, Event Director, said: “Exhibiting at Country Living Christmas Fair provides an opportunity for artisan and independent makers and producers to showcase their products to thousands of affluent visitors eager to have a unique shopping experience. With newcomer rates starting at £500 this is an incredible opportunity for a small business to create awareness among a new audience of customers and generate sales.

Fay said: “Country Living is all about the creators, the designers, and makers, from lifestyle businesses built on kitchen tables to well-known brands. We’re proud to champion independent producers. Yorkshire is famed for its produce and brands built on a strong sense of place, so we’re keen to showcase them in Harrogate this year.”

Country Living Fairs have been supporting small businesses since 1991, and helped grow iconic brands, such as Emma Bridgewater and Sophie Allport. Country Living also runs Christmas Fairs in London and Glasgow, which together attract over 40,000 shoppers.

The 2023 Fair has already attracted dozens of artisans and independent businesses from across Yorkshire and beyond, including bespoke fashion from Harrogate’s luxury maternity brand, The Mum Collective, and contemporary country accessories from Harrogate family business, Barkworth Reeve, with its tweed and leather collections, as well as jewellery from Knaresborough’s All the Little Things.

There’s festive cheer from the Yorkshire Dales Distillery and the award-winning Yorkshire Beer and Gin from isaac poad brewing. Big returning brands include Yorkshire’s Charlie & Ivy’s and Isle of Barra Distillers.

This year, the Country Living Fair also has a new charity partnership with the Dogs Trust, and there’s a new line of doggie products on offer, such as Sheffield-based Woofingdales, which brings its premium dog accessories to the Fair.

Also new for 2023, The Country Living Fairs will welcome a new pavilion of 12 brands in partnership with The Great Brand Exchange (GBX), providing small businesses with the opportunity to host a pop-up shop.

GBX creates a platform for small and emerging brands in retail, through tried and trusted business models and commercial and marketing opportunities.

Small businesses can register their brand to host a pop-up shop here: https://thegbexchange.com/pop-up/

To apply for a stand at the 2023 Country Living Christmas Fair at Harrogate Convention Centre, go to https://www.countrylivingfair.com/exhibit-with-us/