VANDALS have struck just outside York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say officers are appealing for information after graffiti has been daubed in an area between Marygate car park and Bootham Terrace, underneath the railway.
Read next:
- Oversubscribed York school rated outstanding by Ofsted
- Thieves strike at popular York retail park
- All three emergency services at crash site in North Yorkshire
A police spokesman said: "At the moment, we believe the graffiti was done between 6pm on Thursday, October 12 and 6pm on Friday, October 13 but we are appealing for anyone who can help narrow this time frame down.
"If you saw someone in the area acting suspiciously, or saw who was responsible for this offence, please contact North Yorkshire Police. This can be done by emailing alicia.hoyle@northyorkshire.police.uk by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC 274 Hoyle."
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference 12230194950 when providing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article