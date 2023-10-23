North Yorkshire Police say officers are appealing for information after graffiti has been daubed in an area between Marygate car park and Bootham Terrace, underneath the railway.

A police spokesman said: "At the moment, we believe the graffiti was done between 6pm on Thursday, October 12 and 6pm on Friday, October 13 but we are appealing for anyone who can help narrow this time frame down.

"If you saw someone in the area acting suspiciously, or saw who was responsible for this offence, please contact North Yorkshire Police. This can be done by emailing alicia.hoyle@northyorkshire.police.uk by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC 274 Hoyle."

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230194950 when providing information.