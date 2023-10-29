Wykeham Forest in the North York Moors National Park was featured in the top 10 list by holiday lettings marketplace HomeToGo.

The company pulled together data aiming to help holidaymakers discover some serene destinations for seasonal staycations and released a ranking of the UK's 50 top forests to visit this cosy season.

To do this, the experts used exclusive price and inventory data, alongside insights as to hectares covered, autumnal hours of sunshine, average rainfall, and under-the-radar status.

Featuring iconic locations alongside off-the-beaten-path beauty spots, the list provides plenty of inspiration for breaks across the UK.

Forests and woodlands in the Snowdonia, Cairngorms, and North York Moors National Parks, as well as the Isle of Wight, Mourne, and Antrim Coast and Glens Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty all made it into the top 20.

You can see the full list, destination descriptions, and methodology on the HomeToGo website.

What did the experts say about Wykeham Forest in the North York Moors National Park?





HomeToGo said: “This forest, nestled in the North York Moors National Park less than ten miles inland from the seaside town of Scarborough, is a real hidden gem - and a superlative setting for birdwatchers.

“Amble through the woods towards Raptor Viewpoint, from whence walkers can catch glances of birds of prey including honey buzzards, goshawks and red kites.”

Map showing the UK’s top 10 forests for autumn trips

Clocaenog Forest in Wales was named as the best forest for an autumnal trip.

HomeToGo explained: “Sat in the heart of the Denbigh Moors, this forest is peppered with waymarked trails.

“Each path promises unique sights, with some leading past secret waterfalls (Rhyd y Gaseg) and others to hilltop monuments (Pincyn Llys).

“Animal lovers can spend time trying to spot rare black grouse and elusive red squirrels, or following the Coed y Fron Wyllt path through ancient woodland to a wetland wildlife viewing hide.”