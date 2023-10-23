North Yorkshire Police says the men - aged 43, 37 and 19 from the Kirklees area of West Yorkshire – have been arrested in connection with the burglary at 8.30pm on Saturday (October 21) at a home in Barton le Willows, near Malton.

A force spokesperson said the men are being held in custody for questioning.

North Yorkshire Police previously said cash and other items were stolen during the incident.

The force has reissued its appeal for witnesses and information about the burglary.

Officers are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact North Yorkshire Police.

The spokesperson said: “The local community are thanked for their support to the ongoing appeal for witnesses and information.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area, or have any relevant CCTV or video doorbell footage, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 without delay, quoting reference 12230200423.”