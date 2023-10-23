The development would see the homes built on land to the west of Eggborough, a village south west of Selby.

As reported by The Press in January, Banks Property launched the project at the start of the year, however since then they have held two events to consult locals before now submitting the planning application to North Yorkshire Council.

On top of the previous consultation period, Banks Property intend to continue hosting community consultation activities. Banks is also exploring opportunities for improving rail and bus connections to the area.

Speaking on the opportunity to consult with locals, a spokesperson for Banks said: "We have received a range of opinions about this project from local residents, businesses and community leaders over the last nine months, and have carefully considered all the queries and ideas raised in the development of the planning application that has now been submitted."

During the construction of the project, around 295 full time jobs are set to be created. With a further 370 being created indirectly.

The 70-hectare site is situated near Core 62 and Konect 62, growing employment hubs on the site of the former Eggborough power station. The developers hope the new project will provide housing options for people and businesses looking to move to the area.

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: “This site is included in the draft Selby Local Plan as a housing-led location and offers the opportunity to create a landmark development that will help Eggborough continue to thrive for decades to come.

“We are looking to create a high quality, well-connected and sustainable extension to Eggborough which will deliver a wide range of benefits to the local community, the local economy and the local environment, and will continue to work with local residents, businesses and community leaders in the coming months as the project progresses.”