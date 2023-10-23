THIEVES have struck at a North Yorkshire supermarket.
The county's police force say they want to speak to two men following a high-value theft of alcohol from Morrisons in Castlegate in Malton.
The incident happened at about 12.20pm on Wednesday, September 20 and since then officers have been working to identify those in the images.
A spokesman said: "We believe they may hold information vital to our investigation.
"If you are one of the men in the images, or if you know who they are, please contact North Yorkshire Police, by either: emailing RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk
"Calling 101 and speaking with our Force Control Room.
"If you wish to remain anonymous then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference 12230178708 when providing information.
