Managing partner Ralph Gilbert says the guide is respected and used by many to find lawyers and law firms and listing shows the firm is trusted, dependable, plus progressive keeping pace with technology and modern innovations.

In Hull and East Yorkshire, Rollits earned a tier one ranking in the categories of Corporate and Commercial, Employment and Commercial Property.

The directory recognises John Flanagan in Corporate and Commercial, Ralph Gilbert in Dispute Resolution, Caroline Neadley in Employment and Neil Franklin in Agriculture and Estates as leading individuals. James Peel (Education) and Sophie Wheeldon (Commercial Property) are referenced in the directory as Next Generation Partners.

In Corporate and Commercial the report highlights the role of Rollits in some major deals and testimonials from clients recognise the firm’s “strong representation in the Yorkshire region” and its responsiveness at solicitor and partner level: “Their main strength is that all partners know us and understand our business.”

The firm’s Employment team is noted for its work for private and public sector clients on the full range of employment issues. Ed Heppel is recognised for high-value corporate transactions and “notable capability” in handling TUPE transfers. Caroline Neadley stands out for experience in whistleblowing employment tribunal hearings and disability discrimination tribunal hearings, as well as disciplinary and grievance matters.

Testimonials from employment clients praised the team as “approachable, knowledgeable and extremely efficient.”

Commercial Property clients reported finding an “exceptionally responsive” service to property investors, corporate landlords and tenants, and lenders regarding real estate financings.

Testimonials acknowledged the timely response to urgent matters and a consistency in delivering a “practical and excellent” service.

Ralph Gilbert and Carolie Hardcastle are recognised for their Commercial Litigation expertise across property, probate, education and a wide range of business sectors.

Chris Drinkall, who heads up of the Property Litigation part of the practice, is noted for his “swift action under pressure” in matters ranging from boundary and right of way disputes, possession claims, and contested lease renewals to forfeiture actions and dilapidations.

Rollits is also recognised for Agriculture and Estates, Charities and not-for-profit, Family and Education. It is also listed for Planning, IT and Telecoms and Intellectual Property.

Diversification projects and specifically solar parks are highlighted as specialist areas for the firm’s Agriculture and Estates team. Client testimonials value the ready availability of advice which always carries a sense of realism and a commercial focus.

The Charities team at Rollits, headed by Gerry Morrison, is acknowledged for its strength with academies, land transactions, Charities Act procedures and the incorporation of charities.

The Family team’s collaborative approach is also singled out for praise. Department head Alison Benson oversees effective customer relationship management at the heart of the service which covers private work around relationships and children to more complex financial matters.

The Education client base extends across the UK and embraces establishments across schools, further and higher education as well as associated organisations including student unions, awarding bodies, and charitable and private training providers. Caroline Hardcastle leads on the contentious side with praise that her “passion and commitment are infectious.”

Commentary recommends the Planning team which “maintains a strong regional presence through its work on section 106 agreements, Development Consent Orders, and planning contract amendments in connection with residential development projects.”

The workload of the IP practice covers a wide range of mandates for clients in the food, manufacturing, sport, and charities sectors, with team head Keith Benton maintaining a solid reputation for advice on sponsorship, licencing and distribution agreements, trademark applications and IP acquisitions.

Keith is also the key contact in the IT and Telecoms team which is known for its work with numerous charities as well as IT providers to assist with contractual matters, including distribution arrangements and cloud services outsourcings.