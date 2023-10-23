Tyre wholesaler Bond International was due to start work earlier this year on the project just outside the town on the Pocklington industrial estate.

But due to its rapid and continued expansion, the Board of Bond International have taken the decision to redesign the planned new head office.

The proposed new building, set to be submitted for planning, now incorporates four floors instead of the previous three, to accommodate over 200 personnel.

Most features from the original design have remained, and some new ones have been added.

They include Fully Equipped Gym, Yoga Studio,Golf Simulator, Games Room including Pool Table and F1 Simulator, plus Full Changing Facilities.

The building will also benefit from living walls both internally and externally and will have a modern design both in and out.

Bond International was established by the late Reg Bond in 1966, and is still a local family owned and run business, with Reg’s sons Charlie and Greg now leading the company.

The business reports huge growth in the last few years, with turnover in 2022 of £300million- more than double the amount it generated in 2017.

Such growth has seen the number of people employed by the business grow from 331 in 2017 to its current number of over 750.

CEO Charlie Bond said “The recent growth of the company has been so rapid, we had no option but to resubmit plans for a larger head office, as we would have quickly outgrown the original plan.

“This is excellent news for the area in and around Pocklington as we continue increase the number of staff employed by the business.

“The Board is very excited about the new head office, and we look forward to its construction”.

Bond International says it has ‘astutely’ reinvested profits from previous years trading to buy new depots which has fuelled the growth.

In recent years the company has acquired sites in Bracknell, Tamworth and Chepstow, and in addition to those it has opened two new super depots in Biggleswade and St Helens in the last 6 months.

The business has no plans to stop there with further expansion being discussed by the Board.

A company statement added:: “A real local success story the business ranks among the country’s fastest growing privately owned companies.