POLICE in York are searching for three men after a theft at a popular retail park.
North Yorkshire Police say officers would like to identify the men in these images as they believe they may be able to assist with their investigation into a high-value theft in York.
They say is happened at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, September 20 at The Sunglass Hut in the York Designer Outlet.
If you are one of the men in the images, or if you know who they are, please contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing retailcctvreturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or by calling 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference 12230178571 when providing information.
