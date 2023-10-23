The Met Office issued the yellow warning for “heavy rain” which could lead to further flooding.

The warning is in place until 4pm tomorrow and states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”

The alert comes as an Environment Agency flood warning remains in place for York.

The Environment Agency has warned that flooding is expected on the River Ouse affecting properties in King’s Staith, Queen's Staith, St George's Field car park, Rowntree Park and riverside properties through the city from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

This morning riverside paths in King's Staith and Queen's Staith were under water.

Flooding is also possible on the Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby, according to the agency. Areas most at risk includes those nearby and agricultural land adjacent to the river in the Cawood, Kelfield, Wistow and Selby areas.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Our duty officers are closely monitoring the situation and carrying out operations as required.

“Consider putting your flood plan into action.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

The agency says river levels peaked at 3.6m at the Viking Recorder and are now falling slowly.