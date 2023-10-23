Ofsted inspectors have rated Westfield School in Acomb 'good' after a recent inspection.

The school which has 535 pupils is one of the largest primaries in the city and inpsectors said: "The relationships between pupils and teachers are caring and respectful. Pupils benefit from an ambitious curriculum and rich cultural experiences. Reading is important in this school.

"Most pupils learn to read quickly and fluently. Pupils speak enthusiastically about the cracking good reads read to them by teachers and staff have high expectations of pupils behaviour.

"Pupils are motivated to learn. They are encouraged to develop resilience when facing challenges in their work. Staff are trained to support pupils with social emotional and mental health needs. Pupils with special educational needs or disabilities are included in all aspects of school life."

The school was last inspected back in 2018 when it was also graded as 'good' by Ofsted.

Head teacher Lamara Taylor, said: "It is a pleasure to lead such a wonderful school and I am delighted that Ofsted recognised the incredible commitment everyone has to our children and families.

"We are proud to be a community school with pastoral support and strong relationships at the heart of our practice.

"We value the support of our families, governors and community and are proud of our dedicated, talented and nurturing staff team.

"As we know, education never stands still and we are certainly always on the move. Everyone at Westfield holds true to our motto that children come first. After all, they are the future of York."

When it came to areas where the school could improve inspectors said that in a small number of subjects, leaders have not identified the specific knowledge that they want pupils to learn in each year group.

They said that in these subjects, teachers do not know precisely what pupils should know and remember in order to build their knowledge over time and that leaders should ensure that teachers know the exact content that pupils should learn.

They also said that in some foundation subjects, teachers checks of what pupils should know are not

precise. They said: "Sometimes, teachers do not identify when pupils have gaps in their

knowledge and leaders should ensure that assessment arrangements are refined to

help teachers identify where pupils have gaps in their knowledge."