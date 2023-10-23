Women are often shy to bring up the subject, and doctors other than those who specialise in the subject are often unaware of how to deal with the complaint.

It may even be seen as 'normal', that deadly word that sidelines real issues and demoralises those having to live with them every day.

However, statistics do not lie. A third of women suffer urinary incontinence due to pregnancy. One in seven are troubled by not being able to control their bowels after childbirth. Organ prolapse, usually where the bladder or womb slips down and affects the vagina, impacts one in twelve women.

Figures regarding sexual dysfunction are harder to pin down, as many are too ashamed to raise it with a healthcare provider.

Yet these are not the images we are traditionally presented with after a child is born. Usually, a glowing mother without a line on her brow, or hair out of place, is looking down adoringly at her angelic child, who beams up at her.

It is perhaps this disparity between the presented ideal and the reality that leaves so many women lost after childbirth, and why so many suffer physical and mental unwellness, often in silence.

Thankfully, not only are we now more aware of the situation, but also the government has invested significant amounts into what will hopefully be a solution.

Pilot schemes are currently being run with the aim that these should be available nationwide by March 2024.

In short, they aim to give all pregnant women an assessment of their pelvic floor by 18 weeks into pregnancy. Women will be able to discuss the effect of pregnancy on their pelvic floor and how to hopefully reduce this. For those who already have pelvic floor injuries following childbirth, physiotherapy and mental health support will be made available more rapidly than at present.

The pelvic floor muscles are a complex set up, running between the coccyx (tailbone) at the back, and the pubic bone at the front. They support the bowel and bladder, and in women the womb and vagina. A series of sphincters or muscular bands, wrap round the urethra (water pipe), vagina and anus, and are responsible for assisting continence and normal sexual function.

Women who give birth vaginally may suffer with overstretching of the pelvic floor muscles or even a tear in one or more. Deliveries where labour is prolonged, or where the baby is large, are particularly at risk.

Symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction following childbirth include problems passing urine, including the feeling of not being able to empty your bladder fully through to urinary incontinence. Problems with bowel function can be leaking faeces without being aware or constipation at the other extreme.

You may feel a dragging sensation in your pelvis, or a feeling that something is bulging into your vagina. These symptoms are often made worse by raising the pressure in your abdomen, for example when going from sitting to standing.

Sexual dysfunction may occur. Many women report that they have altered sensation including pain during intercourse, that their vagina does not feel as tight as previously.

Backpain is also a feature of pelvic organ prolapse, so should not be just put down to being a muscular issue.

From all the above, together with the stress of a newborn child, it is not easy to see that many women will suffer mental health issues, which may not pass without assistance.

Many take several months, if not years to raise the issue. So, if you recognise any of the above in yourself the most important thing is to not suffer in silence.

Pelvic floor exercises will help a weakened pelvic floor, but do not work for everyone. Indeed, they may make the condition and symptoms worse in some individuals. Nor should you automatically resign yourself to incontinence products. These should be a temporary bridge, and not seen as a long-term solution, barring exceptional circumstances.

The most important first step is to approach your routine doctor and be honest about your symptoms and the level of impact they are having on your life. Dedicated professionals are available who your GP can refer you to. Thankfully, not every case will need surgery and many will improve to a significant degree with pelvic physiotherapy and small lifestyle changes.

Dr. Zak Uddin is a General Practitioner