The Environment Agency has warned that flooding is expected on the River Ouse affecting properties in King’s Staith, Queen's Staith, St George's Field car park, Rowntree Park and riverside properties through the city from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

This morning riverside paths in King's Staith and Queen's Staith were under water.

Flooding is also possible on the Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby, according to the agency. Areas most at risk includes those nearby and agricultural land adjacent to the river in the Cawood, Kelfield, Wistow and Selby areas.

Flooding in King's Staith this morning (Image: Dylan Connell)

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Our duty officers are closely monitoring the situation and carrying out operations as required.

“Consider putting your flood plan into action.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

Flooding in Queen's Staith this morning (Image: Dylan Connell)

The agency says river levels peaked at 3.6m at the Viking Recorder and are now falling slowly.

At the weekend the storm battered much of the UK. There are four confirmed deaths and fears that number may rise.

King's Staith flooded earlier today (Image: Dylan Connell)

Yesterday afternoon a driver was rescued from the roof of their car by a man on a canoe after it was stranded in flood water in Bishopthorpe.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the vehicle was found submerged in flood water.

A service spokesperson said: "Only the roof of the vehicle was visible. Whilst crew were setting up, a member of the public presented who had earlier witnessed this vehicle attempting to drive through the flood water.

"The vehicle had become stranded and the driver had climbed on to the roof before being rescued by a man in a canoe.”

At the weekend York-based rail firm LNER issued a 'do not travel' warning to customers as the storm's severe weather caused major disruption to its train services.

Over 50,000 homes were hit by power cuts during the storm, according to Northern Powergrid which powers homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

The firm confirmed yesterday that power was restored to those affected.