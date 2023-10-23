Across the weekend, a second red weather warning for heavy rain was issued for eastern Scotland, meaning there was previously a “danger to life” as a further 70-100 mm of rain fall was predicted.

In England, around 1,250 properties have been flooded and an estimated 30,000 properties have been protected, the Environment Agency (EA) has said.

However, the EA has now warned there could be more flooding in the coming days as households try to make their homes safe again.

Monday morning will start chilly, with perhaps some icy stretches across parts of Scotland and the far north of England



Any fog patches will gradually clear leaving plenty of sunshine across the country



Northern Ireland and the far SW of England however may see some showers pic.twitter.com/SiSGJIGUGS — Met Office (@metoffice) October 22, 2023

More flood warnings expected in England this week

The agency said more flood warnings are expected for some of the worst affected areas this week – despite severe flood warnings, meaning risk of death or serious injury, being lifted.

The EA said: “River flooding will continue into Wednesday (October 25) along the River Severn.

“Further flooding is possible from rivers and surface water on Tuesday (October 24) and Wednesday for parts of England due to further heavy rain.”

Additionally, Met Office spokesman Dave Britton said households worst affected by the flooding caused by Storm Babet could see “a couple of quieter days” as we go into the new week.

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

Mr Britton told the PA news agency more settled weather on Monday (October 23) could allow some respite and a chance for recovery.

He added: “There is this pulse of rain moving its way north overnight later on Monday and into Tuesday, but the rest of the week does look like it remains rather unsettled with spells of rain at times.”

At least 4 people have died due to Storm Babet in the UK

According to PA news agency, there are at least four people who have died in the UK due to Storm Babet and hundreds more have had to leave their homes due to flooding.

The latest weather warning comes after 83-year-old Maureen Gilbert was found dead in her flooded home in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on Saturday morning (October 21).

Her son Paul Gilbert, who attempted to secure his mother’s home with flood defences, told Sky News he found her “floating in the water” on Saturday.

The week ahead will start on a bright and chilly note, but the weather will remain unsettled with further spells of wind and rain throughout the week



Find out all the details below 👇 pic.twitter.com/cMfV52zSA9 — Met Office (@metoffice) October 22, 2023

“I thought I had done enough with the flood defences, that are nearly four foot high, that she would be all right,” he said.

“I did not want to find my own mum and I expected somebody else to have found her.

“I go through so many different stages, anger, upset, I don’t know. I can’t put it into words what it means at the moment.”

Mrs Gilbert’s neighbours said 5ft of water had engulfed the inside of their properties “within minutes” of the River Rother bursting its banks.