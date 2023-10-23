Having thrown long standing principles to the wind, those in high office overseeing the sad demise of a once great political party such as Messrs Sunak and Hunt, comforted by millions of pounds in their piggy banks, will simply melt away, hopefully never to heard of again.
They will leave the country to the mercy of North London’s Metropolitan ‘elite’ who, to date, have shown themselves to be little different to what we currently have.
Recent weather forecasts have been all about storms.
Our political future, I suspect, will involve many of the same.
Realistically this country at the moment does not have one politician deserving of the keys to No 10.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
