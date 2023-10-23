In the past few weeks, four eating establishments in and around York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s catering departments have achieved the prestigious 5-star food hygiene rating, showcasing their dedication to maintaining excellent food safety standards.

Malton, Selby, Scarborough, and York’s hospital eateries have all scooped the top hygiene accolade.

Each of the teams has demonstrated their impressive commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, providing customers with peace of mind when dining or enjoying takeaway food options.

Jo Dea, Head of Facilities, York Teaching Hospital Facilities Management, said: “I am incredibly proud of our teams across all our catering establishments, to achieve five stars in all of them demonstrates the commitment of all our catering colleagues. We look forward to welcoming our customers new and old in our restaurants.”

The 5-star food hygiene rating reflects their dedication to cleanliness, proper handling, and adherence to safety protocols, contributing to a positive dining experience for staff, patients, and visitors.

Jo added: “Watch this space for changes in the delivery of our food service, we have some exciting changes coming in the near future. We are striving for excellent across all our sites.”