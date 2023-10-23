The garden is offering free entry for the event on Wednesday, November 8.

June Tainsh, Garden Director, said: "The Winter Celebration will provide an opportunity to soak up the special Autumnal atmosphere of the Garden and to show appreciation for the continued support from visitors and their community, the Garden is offering free entry for the day.

"Visitors are encouraged to wrap up warm and spend the day exploring the Garden, which still has plenty of colour and texture to offer. Ensconced in a captivating landscape, Helmsley Walled Garden offers an enchanting experience even in the colder months. The Vine House Café will be open all day and the market town of Helmsley has plenty to offer with an array of independent shops, cafés, and delicatessens.

As an added treat, a complimentary drink and sweet treat will be available in the Garden’s Orchid House between 2 and 3pm.

Helmsley Walled Garden is also excited to announce the launch of a new pottery collection.

Modern, hand built ceramic tableware made in England, these beautiful pieces make for unique gifts or additions to any home. Alongside the pottery collection, the Garden's shop also offers a wide range of Christmas gift ideas and a well-considered selection of cards, providing visitors with the opportunity to find thoughtful presents for their loved ones.

“Our Garden’s purpose is to enhance the physical and wellbeing of everyone who visits us. We have had a fantastic year, benefitting approximately 100 volunteers over the course of the year,”said June r.

“Visitors facilitate the therapeutic opportunities for our volunteers through paid entry fees, plant & shop purchases and donations So, we are thrilled to share the beauty and tranquillity of our garden with everyone.”

For more information, please visit https://helmsleywalledgarden.org.uk/whats-on/ .