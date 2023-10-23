It’s true average household incomes here are low for York. With the cost-of-living crisis and the high cost of housing in York, those doing important work but often earning well below the average wage will find housing in the most affordable areas. That is being resourceful.

Some residents do struggle to feed their children or heat their homes and this intense pressure can impact their health. Isolation can also be a problem when money is tight, with opportunities to access activities restricted.

But Westfield has strong community ties. The population is largely settled, enabling greater community cohesion, and has great local resources including community cafes and hubs in Foxwood, Chapelfields, Acomb and Cornlands Road that provide opportunities to come together.

We have fantastic community activists who’ve committed decades to serving their local area.

As a Westfield resident I was incredibly proud to be elected to serve my local community. Regardless of income statistics, Westfield is a place where people are aspirational for themselves and their area and who’re often doing an amazing job simply surviving in these incredibly challenging times. Our community strength is something that deserves celebrating.

We are refocusing how the council works to ensure places like Westfield are supported so its residents feel they have a real stake in the city and all the great advantages York has to offer.

Cllr Emily Nelson, Doherty Walk, York