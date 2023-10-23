Acomb Primary School has been judged as 'outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted following a two-day inspection in September.

Head teacher, Lee Haynes, said: “I am thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the strengths of our school. This report shows the hard work and dedication that the whole school community has invested to make Acomb Primary an exceptional place to learn and work.

"We are especially pleased that our work on the personal development of pupils has been recognised as a strength - it is a central part of our work to ensure that children are prepared for later life and we are proud of everything we do in this area.”

Read next:

The school, which was previously judged 'good', had an ungraded inspection in May 2022 in which Ofsted found enough evidence of improved performance to suggest the school could be judged outstanding at its next inspection.

The report praises the school’s ‘exceptional curriculum’ including the support for pupils with SEND to fully access the curriculum and achieve the same outcomes as their peers.

The early years curriculum was also described as exemplary, with inspectors noting: “The stimulating environment enables children to be independent.

"Children are highly motivated and sustain concentration when participating in exciting and interesting activities.”

Lee Haynes celebrating with pupils (Image: Supplied)

During their visit, inspectors met with head teacher, subject champions, staff and pupils. They also carried in depth reviews across a range of subjects and evaluated the effectiveness of safeguarding.

The wider personal development pupils receive was recognised as a particular strength of the school, with the report stating: “The school’s ‘Acorns’ initiative enhances pupils’ learning.

"These are a wide, rich set of experiences that give pupils opportunities to develop their character and to make a difference to the school, their community and the wider world.

"For example, pupils visit local landmarks, perform a Shakespeare play at a York theatre, contribute to the community by tidying the park and support charities.

“The school provides an extensive extra-curricular offer. There is strong take-up by pupils to develop their talents and interests in activities like, sport, music, science, art and the environment.”

The school’s Chair of Governors, Jennifer Garbutt, said: “This outstanding result is incredibly well deserved. It recognises what a special place Acomb Primary is and how hard all the staff work to give our children an exceptional start in life.”

Acomb Primary is a popular and oversubscribed school with 320 students from Early Years to Year 6. The school has been educating children from Acomb and surrounding areas for almost 130 years, opening in August 1894 as Acomb Board School in Front Street. In 1995 the school moved to its present site in West Bank and has been part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust since January 2018.

Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust’s CEO, Andrew Daly, said: “Outstanding judgements are not easy to achieve and are testament to the continued focus to deliver an excellent, all-round, education each and every day.”