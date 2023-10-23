Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were involved in a ‘complex recovery’ after a black Mercedes van left the road crashing through trees at Topcliffe near Thirsk yesterday (October 22).

The van after the crash (Image: Sgt Paul Cording)

Sgt Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said: “I’m always amazed by the professionalism of my 999 family colleagues.

“Great work from everyone following a single vehicle crash on the A168 near Topcliffe.

“Thankfully there were no injuries. but it was a complex recovery.”