ALL three emergency services have been called in after a vehicle left the road after a crash in North Yorkshire.
Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were involved in a ‘complex recovery’ after a black Mercedes van left the road crashing through trees at Topcliffe near Thirsk yesterday (October 22).
Sgt Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said: “I’m always amazed by the professionalism of my 999 family colleagues.
“Great work from everyone following a single vehicle crash on the A168 near Topcliffe.
“Thankfully there were no injuries. but it was a complex recovery.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article