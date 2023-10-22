North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Selby were mobilised to assist police to check a vehicle that was found submerged in flood water in Bishopthorpe at around 3.20pm today (October 22).

A spokesperson from the fire service said: "Only the roof of the vehicle was visible. Whilst crew were setting up, a member of the public presented who had earlier witnessed this vehicle attempting to drive through the flood water.

"The vehicle had become stranded and the driver had climbed on to the roof before being rescued by a man in a canoe.

"Only the roof of the vehicle remains visible."

Earlier in the day at around 1.30pm, the fire crew from York attended an incident involving a boat on the river Ouse that had broken its mooring, also in the Bishopthorpe area.

"Crew inspected the stability of the boat from the bankside before launching their boat for a closer inspection. Crew then used ropes to lash the boat to a pontoon," the fire service spokesperson added.