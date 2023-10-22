RESIDENTS and guests at a care home in North Yorkshire enjoyed a morning of grins and singing with a special live music performance.
Rochelle Ayris Entertainment performed a selection of classic hits including firm favourites from The Sound of Music at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home.
Residents joined in with the singing and clapped along as the Rochelle performed her finale song Do-Re-Mi. The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for everyone to enjoy during the show.
Head of activities at the home, Shelbie said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful morning singing along with the Rochelle.
"We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents - and this was one of our favourites."
“I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style," one resident said.
