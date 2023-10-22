Pop superstar Jess Glynne makes a return to Yorkshire coast next summer for her third headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre (OAT).

Chart record holder Jess, the only British female solo artist to ever score seven UK number one singles, headlines Scarborough on Saturday June 15.

Jess, who headlined Scarborough OAT in 2017 and 2019, said: “I can't wait to get back on stage and go live for all my people."

This will be Jess Glynne's third headline show in Scarborough (Image: PA)

The news follows the recent arrival of her latest single 'Friend of Mine'. The single comes after the summer tune titled 'What Do You Do?'

As Jess prepares her third album for release, she added: “It’s a pop record – I’m a pop girl. But there’s a lot of variety. The sound of the record is raw, honest and vulnerable.”

Tickets for her Scarborough show go on sale on Friday October 27 at 9am on the Open Air Theatre website.