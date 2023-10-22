North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information after the burglary near Malton.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened at about 8.30pm yesterday (October 21), when two men broke into a home near Barton le Willows. Cash and other items were stolen.

"Both suspects were wearing all black clothing. One is described as having a stocky build with muscular legs, dark eyes and speaking with an Irish accent. The other is described as in his early 20s and shorter, with a wiry build, wearing a light-weight black puffer-style gilet.

"We're carrying out enquiries in the area today and are urging members of the public to contact us with any information that could assist our investigation."

If you saw anything suspicious in the area, or have any relevant CCTV or video doorbell footage, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 straight away, quoting reference number 12230200423.