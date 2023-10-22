Warnings have been issued for Naburn Lock, St George's Field, Queen's Staith and riverside properties in the city.

The flood water is expected to reach Naburn Lock Buildings and Lock Cottages, properties in King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendall Bridge to Millennium Bridge and properties along Queen's Staith, in South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place, St George's Field carpark and Rowntree Park.

The Viking Recorder on the river Ouse said the level peaked at 3.64 metres at 7.15am this morning (October 22). It is expected to drop to 2.33 metres by 11.30pm tonight.

Rowntree Park was closed by City of York Council on Friday due to the flooding from the storm.

The river level peaked at 3.6 metres in York this morning (Image: Newsquest)

York-based rail firm LNER issued a 'do not travel' warning to customers yesterday as the storm's severe weather is causing major disruption to its train services. LNER said it expects services to also be disrupted throughout the day today.

As reported by The Press, power has been successfully restored to 55,000 customers affected by the adverse weather during Storm Babet.

Northern Powergrid, the company that powers everyday life for eight million people across 3.9 million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said it has now helped all customers impacted by the storm.

A woman in her 80s has been found dead at a home in Derbyshire in what is believed to be the latest death caused by Storm Babet.

Derbyshire Police said they were called at around 10.35am on Saturday to the sudden death of a woman in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, and the force believes it was “related to the flooding seen in the Chesterfield area”.